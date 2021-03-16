36 new cases of COVID-19, Lanark County the area's hotspot

Three dozen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark on Monday as Lanark County remains the area's biggest hot spot.

30 people also recovered from the virus Monday but the new cases still pushed active cases up to 74 in the Tri-County area, while one person is being treated in hospital.

Eastern and Western Lanark both have over 30 active cases each as the area remains the largest source of infection in the since an outbreak was declared in Lanark East two weeks ago.

Two schools in Eastern Lanark, Beckwith Public School in Beckwith and Carleton Place High School in Carleton Place, remain in outbreak status. Perth Community Care is the only long-term care home with an outbreak after a single-case was reported at the facility on March 4.

Ontario reported 1,268 new cases on Monday, its ninth straight day over 1,000 new infections, while nine more deaths were also attributed to the virus.

Provincial data shows over 33,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered between Sunday and Monday.

