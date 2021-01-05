42 new cases of COVID-19 since New Years Eve 

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 in the five days between New Year's eve and Jan. 4.

The new case numbers were updated Monday for the first time since Dec. 31 and show 44 active cases in the region and one person in hospital.

According to data from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, just one new case of the virus was reported on Sunday, with the vast majority reported late last week.

There are no cases in the region's long-term care homes as of Tuesday morning.

Ontario reported 3,270 new cases on Monday and 29 more deaths were attributed to the virus. 1,190 people are currently in hospital because of the virus as of Tuesday morning, including 333 patients in intensive care.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, 42,419 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, according to the government, and of those, 4,808 doses were administered on Sunday.