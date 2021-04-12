47 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, 23 variants

47 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kingston over the weekend as infections continue to grow in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

23 of the new cases reported over Saturday and Sunday were variants of concern, according to data from KFL&A Public Health, which have now become dominant in the area.

The new cases push active cases up to 135 in the region, two of those patients are being treated in hospital but none in Intensive Care. 70 of the cases are linked to an outbreak at Queen's University.

Despite the low number of local patients in the ICU, Kingston-area hospitals are still dealing with a capacity crunch as a number of patients have been transferred from other portions of the province.

At least 20 people are in the ICU with COVID-19, all of which are from other parts of the province as Ontario tries to ease pressure on the health care system.

Dr. Gerald Evans, Chair of Infectious Disease at Queen's University and member of the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table said if the Kingston-area can keep cases relatively low it should be able to manage the transfers well.

Kingston Health Sciences Centre has postponed all elective surgeries and non-urgent at the request of the province to ensure it maintains capacity.

KHSC said in a statement on Friday that it is is anticipating the next several weeks will be difficult on the health-care system, but that the hospital is "well positioned to meet increasing demand."

Ontario reported a record 4,456 new cases on Sunday while 605 people are being treated in ICU's across the province, the highest at any point during the pandemic, and almost 300 more patients than when officials said hospitals would hit capacity.

21 more deaths from the virus were also reported province-wide on Sunday.