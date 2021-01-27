71-year-old man struck and killed by SUV: Police

A 71-year-old man is dead after being struck by an SUV on Princess Street on Monday afternoon.

Kingston Police said it happened just after 3:30 p.m. just west of McMichael Street.

The man that was struck passed away from his injuries, according to police, and the investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Constable Brimble at 613-549-4660 ext. 6378 or by email at jbrimble@kingstonpolice.ca.

The man's name has not been released.

The street was closed to traffic until just after 8:30 p.m. Monday as police probed the crash.