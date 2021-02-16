75 per cent of Renfrew County will get COVID-19 vaccinations by year's end: Health Unit

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit expects to have 75 per cent of the community vaccinated from COVID-19 by the end of the year.

The Health Unit released a 13-page plan for its local vaccination rollout, which it expects to be done in three phases.

The first is already underway and is expected to wrap up sometime in March, with residents of long-term care, retirement homes and congregate settings, along with health care workers, adults in First Nation communities and chronic home care recipients the highest priority group.

Phase two is expected to run from March through August and includes older adults over 80, those living or working in high risk congregate settings, front-line essential workers, people with high-risk chronic health conditions and their caretakers.

Phase three is expected to run from August until the end of 2021 with all remaining residents will be eligible to receive the vaccines.

In terms of how it will be administered, five fixed sites for vaccinations clinics will be set up across the region along with mobile pop-up clinics, similar to the system the area has used for COVID-19 tests. The site will see one each in the Arnprior, Renfrew, Barry’s Bay, Pembroke and Deep River areas, but final venues have not been determined.

The Health Unit said it will work with local hospitals, care providers, paramedics, municipalities and other partners to ensure vaccinations are distributed effectively.