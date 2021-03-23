76 new cases reported as Health Unit pauses some services

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has pushed pause on some services as it deals with a massive spike of COVID-19 cases.

76 new cases of the virus were reported Monday, a total from Friday through the weekend, which pushed active cases up to 139 in the area, the highest by far since the start of the pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, the Health Unit said it would need to put a hold on some services until April 9 as staff complete high-risk contact tracing and also continue with the local COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

"This temporary change allows us to focus on managing the high volume of COVID-19 cases and high risk contacts while continuing to move forward with our COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan" Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark said in a statement.

During the change, phone lines will remain open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-800-660-5853, while those with after-hours emergencies can call 613-345-5685.

Breastfeeding, sexual health, and non-COVID immunization clinics are cancelled until further notice, according to the health unit. Clients are asked to contact the Health Unit directly.

The massive spike in new cases came on the same day the area moved to the red-zone of the province's colour-coded restriction framework, one level below lockdown, as the area has seen case volumes tick up over the past three weeks.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's top doctor, told the Brockville Recorder and Times on Monday that he expected the area to remain in the red for some time to allow for cases to recede and the spread of the virus to slow.

"Particularly with the variants of concern, if we can move up quickly, we have a chance of holding it," he told the paper.

"But when coming back down again, it takes some time to clear."

Williams said the rapid growth of the virus in the area shows how fast it can spread and he also praised Dr. Stewart for using emergency powers to put restrictions on Lanark County earlier this month.