$90K worth of drugs seized from downtown Kingston apartment

A 36-year-old man faces a number of charges after police seized roughly $90,000 in drugs from a downtown apartment.

Kingston Police said a search of an apartment in the downtown area on Thursday turned up a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, hydro-morphine pills and cash.

An unnamed Kingston man has been charged with three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a release order.