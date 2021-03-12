Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation host first COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation launched its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday.

It posted online that it's first clinic on Thursday administered 90 doses of the vaccine.

"The AOPFN Vaccine Team did an amazing job organizing this clinic and have already started plans for the next clinic," a statement from the First Nation said online.

Chief Wendy Jocko was among the first to receive the vaccine.

As the vaccine rollout speeds up across the area, The Renfrew County and District Health Unit asks residents not to call or email to check when they can get their vaccine, as officials said the latest up to date information can be found on their website and from local media outlets.

A mass vaccination clinic for those eligible is expected to open at the Pembroke Memorial Centre this weekend.

