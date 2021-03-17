All Kingston-area long-term care residents receive second COVID-19 vaccine

All residents who live in Kingston-area long-term care and high-risk retirement homes have received the second doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health confirmed the news Tuesday and said 95 per cent of residents opted for a first dose, while uptake on the second dose was 89 per cent.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Medical Officer of Health, said the news was "long awaited" for those most vulnerable within the community.

"This is a big step towards preventing and controlling COVID-19 in the community," Moore said in a news release.

"We want to thank all the staff at these homes for all of their support in planning, assisting, and implementing these vaccination clinics."

The Health Unit said since Janaury, over 22,500 doses of both Moderna and Pfizer-BIONTech's vaccine have been administered in the region, while almost 7,000 doses of AstraZeneca have been given by pharmacies in the past week.