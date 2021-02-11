All Renfrew County retirement home residents vaccinated from COVID-19 

First doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been doled out at all ten long-term care homes in Renfrew County.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit made the announcement Wednesday and said 908 people in the area have now received a first shot of the vaccine.

"RCDHU will continue to work on the COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Out and will be making the plan publicly available this coming Friday," Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health, said in a statement.

While vaccinations have begun, Cushman is continuing to ask residents to follow public health guidelines.

"This is a team effort, and we all have a part to play. I've said it many times, you are the offense, and we are the defense, and together we will beat COVID-19."

The province announced on Thursday that it had met its adjusted target on immunizations at long-term care homes, with all residents now receiving their first shot.