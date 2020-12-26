Annual BGH appeal nets $164K for laser eye equipment

The annual holiday appeal in support of Brockville General Hospital raised more than $160,000 this year that will be used to replace laser eye surgery equipment at the facility.

The final total for this year’s appeal was $164,866, announced Thursday by the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation.

“This new laser system is a vital tool in the prevention of vision loss from various eye disorders,” Dr. Sam Stevens, an Ophthalmologist at the hospital said in a news release.

“It will be primarily used in the management of glaucoma and conditions related to cataract surgery at our hospital. Both affect a large and increasing segment of our population.”

The older equipment at the hospital was at the end of its recommended lifespan.

Joan Simon, Executive Director of the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation, said in a news release the organization was “humbled” by the generosity shown during this year’s appeal.

“The foundation is constantly amazed at the giving community in which we live.”