Annual Brockville and Area Sports Hall of Fame weekend cancelled

For the second straight year, the annual Brockville and Area Sports Hall of Fame weekend has been cancelled because of the ongoing pandemic.

It's the second straight year the event has been sidelined because of COVID-19 and this week, the organizing committee said it made the "tough decision" to cancel this year's festivities, which were scheduled to run in Brockville from June 10 to 12.

It was a disappointing decision to have to make but it was the only one that could be made," the committee said in a statement, noting the ongoing pandemic left them with no choice.

"Without having any sports leagues or events going on and not able to have people together for a banquet or induction ceremony, the committee was left with no other choice but to cancel again."

The Kinsmen Sports Awards dinner normally inducts five new members into the Brockville and Area Sports Hall of Fame and also recognizes a coach and a volunteer for their service within the community, while dinner attendees would vote on the sports team and the sportsperson of the year.

Despite the cancellation, the committee said it's always looking for nominations for future inductions. Anyone with nominations is urged to send them to Ron Smith at rsmith132@cogeco.ca or Bruce.Wylie@bellmedia.ca.