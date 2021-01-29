Annual lecture series at Brockville Museum starts next week
The 18th annual lecture series at the Brockville Museum is set to start next week, albeit virtually this year.
The five lectures in this year's series will start Feb. 2 and all will be conducted online because of COVID-19.
Feb. 2: Ted Glenn | The Incredible Story of Two Journalists, a Burlesque Star, and the Expedition to Oust Louis Riel
Feb. 9: Charlotte Gray | True Crime and History
Feb. 16: Christopher Dummitt | Canada was really born in the 1840s - not 1867!
Feb. 23: Amy Mackie | Lake Superior Coasts and Ghosts: Vanished Towns and Preserved Landscapes of the Group of 7
Mar. 2: Cris Kohl | Kingston and Thousand Islands Shipwrecks
Registration and ticket information can be found on the Brockville Museum website.