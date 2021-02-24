Anonymous $100K donation takes budget pressure off Aquatarium 

A $100,000 anonymous donation has taken budget pressure off of the Aquatarium.

The city-run facility had asked Brockville City Council for $600,000 for 2021, $25,000 dollars more than 2020 and $450,000 more than what the City had in its budget because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Brockville Mayor Jason Baker announced during Tuesday's budget meeting of Brockville City Council an anonymous donation had been made to the Aquatarium, helping to offset costs during a budget crunch.

Baker said he received a letter from the chair of the facility Tuesday that asked in light of the donation, it would reduce its request from the City budget by $50,000. That is $25,000 less than what it received in 2020.

The final municipal budget is expected to be voted on by March 9.

