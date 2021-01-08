Apartment in Verona destroyed by fire, emergency crews on scene 

Emergency crews remain on scene after an apartment complex north of Kingston was destroyed by fire on Thursday night.

South Frontenac Fire and Rescue were called to McMullen Manor on Highway 38 in Verona and the fire was brought under control just before 3 a.m. Friday.

The fire department said all occupants of the apartment complex were removed and accounted for. There's no word on injuries.

OPP, Frontenac Paramedics and firefighters from Stone Mills and Kingston are on scene providing support.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

