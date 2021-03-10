Aquatarium opens registration for summer programming

Brockville's Aquatarium is asking the public to pre-register for summer programming as spots are expected to fill up fast.

Summer programming at the facility is still being finalized but Sarah Laturnus with the Aquatarium said they've received a number of phone calls and questions about their summer camps this year, so pre-registration has been opened.

"We've decided to open a portal, so anyone who is interested in being contacted once we have a bookable program can sign up right now," she said, noting it was a way for booking staff to deal with the recent inquiries.

Residents are being asked to sign up for the waitlist on the facility's website.

Last year's camps also filled up quickly and Laturnus said spaces will be limited again this year because of COVID-19 protocols.

