Area businesses use almost $500K in provincial digital support

Over 500 small businesses in the Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes have so far tapped into the province's support fund to help with their online presence.

Ontario's Digital Main Street Program and Student Digital Service Squads were launched by the federal and provincial governments to help business owners who needed help launching or expanding their website, which became even more necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic, as traditional brick-and-mortar sales have been restricted.

MPP for Leeds-Grenville, Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes Steve Clark said Thursday that over 500 small businesses in the area were contacted about the services in 2020, with 72 receiving grants and many others accessing hired locals to help increase online sales. A total of $487,345 had been given to those businesses.

"Eastern Ontario's small businesses are the backbone of our economy and our community," Clark said in a news release.

"The Digital Service Squads are helping our businesses transition online, allowing them to access new customers safely and reliably. By choosing to shop local we are helping our businesses stay viable and improve their competitiveness."

Ann Weir, Economic Development Manager for the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville said in a statement the five Digital Service Squads in the region "has ensured all small businesses in Leeds Grenville had access to the programs."

Weir said they are still able to assist those interested and pointed to their website for more information.