Area long-term care homes get $1 million bump from province

Long-term care homes in the Renfrew County-area are getting an extra $1 million from the province to help with prevention and containment of COVID-19.

The $1.09 million in funding was announced on Wednesday by Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP John Yakabuski.

"This additional funding has come at a critical time and will help ensure the health and safety of Ontarians living in long-term care facilities", Yakabuski said in a news release.

"Our government is committed to supporting these facilities so that they can spare no expense preventing and containing a COVID outbreak."

The new funding is expected to be used for further screening checkpoints, staff and equipment, along with other measures the province said will protect seniors and workers living and and working in the facilities.

Groves Park Lodge in Renfrew is receiving the lion's share of the new funding at $355,100, followed by Marianhill Nursing Home in Pembroke ($199,500), Bonnechere Manor in Renfrew ($191,000), Miramachi Lodge in Pembroke ($105,000), The Grove in Arnprior ($67,500), Caressant Care Cobden ($61,900), Valley Manor Nursing Home in Barry's Bay ($45,000), North Renfrew Long-Term Care Services in Deep River ($39,200) and The Four Seasons Lodge at the Deep River and District Hospital ($31,000).