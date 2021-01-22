Area MPP Steve Clark to hold public Q and A session next month

The Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce will host a question and answer session about COVID-19 and other issues with MPP for the area Steve Clark.

Executive Director Pamela Robertson said the event, which will be held virtually, will be open to all members of the public to ask questions of the PC MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, who also serves as Municipal Affairs Minister in the Ford Government.

"We have a voice for them but it's important for them to have their voice also," she said.

The online session will take place on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. and registration and tickets are required. They are $20 for members of the chamber and $25 for non-members.

Robertson said there are only 100 spots available on the planned Zoom call.

