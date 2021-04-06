Arnprior to hold public meeting on White Lake Road subdivision proposal

A public meeting is set for next week in Arnprior to discuss a proposed subdivision on White Lake Road.

Tartan Homes has proposed 272 units be built on 1.8 acres across from the Antrim Truck Stop.

Arnrprior Council would need to approve a zoning change for the project to go ahead in its current form.

A virtual meeting for residents is being held on Monday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. Residents are invited to take part on YouTube during the regular meeting of Town Council.