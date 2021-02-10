As economy re-opens, residents asked to be vigilant ahead of long weekend 

Renfrew County saw its stay-at-home order end on Wednesday as the area begins to re-open from a nearly seven-week lockdown.

The Renfrew County District Health Unit is one of three public health units whose stay at home order ended as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, with non-essential businesses and service allowed to re-open as the province goes back to its colour-coded framework. This means restaurants, gyms and hair salons are permitted to open.

Even with the area being in the 'green' zone, many of its COVID-19 have been linked to travel and Dr. Robert Cushman, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Renfrew County, has asked everyone to avoid travel and continue to follow public health advice, noting that restrictions could be re-implemented quickly if cases start to rise.

In an update Tuesday, Cushman begged residents to follow public health guidelines, particularly ahead of the Family Day long weekend.

"I do have a concern, this weekend is a long weekend, Monday is a holiday and Sunday is Valentine's Day, but this is no time for partying, not at all," he said.

"Please, please, please, because we can blow this, we can ruin it on a weekend and we'll pay for it later."

Cushman also urged businesses and residents to follow all guidelines for re-opening to keep the community safe and to keep the virus from spreading within the community.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health along with Hastings-Prince Edward Public Health are also moving to the green zone as of Wednesday, while the rest of the province will return to the province's colour-coded system over the course of the next three weeks.