AstraZeneca doses available in Renfrew County.

Doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are now available in Renfrew County to residents aged 55-years and older.

It’s a new option for 71-year-old Linda Griffin who has had trouble booking a shot of Pfizer or Moderna.

“I went online and I don’t know, it’s such a hassle,” says Griffin, frustrated with the multiple failed attempts she’s had at booking a shot."

The doses will be available at clinics held by the Renfrew County Health Unit or at local pharmacies, which will be receiving shipments of the vaccine over the coming days. Kassem Rouiha’s Excellent Care Pharmacy in Arnprior is one of the locations that will be administering AstraZeneca.

“So we’re getting the AstraZeneca vaccine within the next couple of days,” says the pharmacy owner. “There’s a lot of patients asking ‘when will I be able to get more shots or my vaccine’.”

Rouiha’s pharmacy is unique in that it has a drive-thru window, which Rouiha says they will use to vaccinate people faster with.

“I think we’re getting around 200 [doses]. We did tell [the province] we have the capacity to go up to 150 per day,” says Rouiha. “We’ll do our diligence to make sure everybody gets vaccinated as soon as possible.”

As of Tuesday, the Renfrew County Health Unit estimates they have administered about 1,500 AstraZeneca doses already.

“We expect that to double before the week is over, so we’re encouraged by that,” says Dr. Robert Cushman, acting Medical Officer of Health for the region, who faces a number of challenges in rolling out the third brand of vaccine to hit the county.

“We’re seeing supply issues,” explains Dr. Cushman. “It doesn’t matter if it’s AstraZeneca or Pfizer or Moderna. But we’re seeing supply shortages so people over the age of 55 should really take advantage of the AstraZeneca being available.”

The other issue with the AstraZeneca shot is convincing the public to take it.

“I’m concerned with all this talk about blood clotting and that - last year I had a stroke,” says Griffin. “My daughter-in-law said any vaccine is good, take it.”

These are concerns Dr. Cushman has heard, but says the benefits far out way the risks. “COVID is so much more dangerous. Blood clots from COVID are 10, 20, 30-fold more dangerous,” says the Medical Officer of Health.”

As for Griffin, when asked if she would take the AstraZeneca shot if it was offered to her...

“I would, yep. I guess it’s better than not having anything.”