ATV crash leads to impaired driving charges: OPP 

Police said an ATV became stuck in a ditch in Greater Napanee early Sunday morning leading to charges against its operator.

Lennox and Addington OPP said officers came upon a three-wheeler stuck in the ditch after losing control on Dorland Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Trevor Homer, 39, has been charged with impaired driving and will appear in court in Napanee in March. Police said the accused has had his licence suspended for 90 days and the ATV was also impounded for seven days.

