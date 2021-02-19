Barry's Bay deemed a COVID-19 'hot zone' by Health Unit

Residents of Barry's Bay are being urged to follow COVID-19 protocols as health officials have deemed it a 'hot zone' for the virus.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit said Thursday that 27 cases have been reported in the Barry's Bay area since the start of the year, while 47 cases total have been reported elsewhere in the Health Unit region. It said the area represents 36 per cent of all cases in Renfrew County despite having just 12 per cent of its population.

Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health for Renfrew County and District, urges residents to follow public health guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, as the Health Unit has received numerous complaints about residents flouting mask rules at local businesses.

"We have also heard about anti-mask demonstrations, and concerns about post-secondary students not complying," Dr. Cushman said in a statement.

"We are all in this together and I would urge everyone of us, and especially the folks living in the Barry's Bay area to be vigilant to protect themselves, others and the economy. As the old saying goes, "when the going gets tough, the tough gets going."

Cushman said the more people that don't follow protocols, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spreading within the community, and as Renfrew County just re-opened in the 'green zone' of the province's colour-coded restriction framework, he said more restrictions could be imposed if cases suddenly spike.

"Businesses are finally getting the chance to open again, to employ their workers, and to serve their customers delayed needs. The last thing we want to do is to jeopardize our status and clamp down yet again on the economy, or possibly implement more stringent rules in the neighbourhood of Barry's Bay compared to elsewhere in RCD."

He added with variants of the virus present in Ontario, it becomes ever more important for residents to be vigilant.

Renfrew County reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no one recovered from the virus, moving the number of active cases in the region up to eight. One person is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit in hospital.

Ontario jumped above the 1,000 case mark for the first time in four days on Thursday, reporting 1,038 new cases and 44 deaths from the virus.

Provincial data shows 758 people remain in provincial hospitals.

As of Thursday, Ontario has given out more than 500,000 vaccine doses as supplies of both Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine's have stabilized.