Belleville man charged with murder after woman found dead

A Belleville man has been charged with first-degree murder after a 62-year-old woman was found dead in an east-end home.

Officers were called to a home for a wellness check around 7 p.m. Tuesday and Belleville Police said in a news release that a 62-year-old woman was found dead with "signs of trauma."

Police said a 64-year-old man was also found inside the home who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Few details have been released and police said the identity of both the victim and the accused were not being released until next of kin is notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday and police said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Pat Kellar at 613-966-0882 ext. 4128 or pkellar@police.belleville.on.ca. Anonymous tips can be left with Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).