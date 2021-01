Police say a Belleville man was killed after a tractor-trailer and car collided in Centre Hastings on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Highway 37 around 3:35 p.m.

OPP said Daniel Taylor, 45, was killed in the crash after the sedan he was driving collided with a big rig. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

No charges have been laid but police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.