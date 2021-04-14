Brockville City council approves trio of steps to curb opioid crisis

Brockville City Council has approved three separate motions this week to try and deal with the opioid overdose and addiction crises in the area.

Council approved the installation of six needle disposal boxes in City parks, while City staff are also being directed to share life-saving information on the City's website or social media.

Council also approved a motion that called on the federal government to make the opioid overdose crisis a national emergency.

Brockville and the rest of Leeds, Grenville and Lanark has seen a spike in overdoses and deaths over the course of the past year, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of drug overdoses in the Brockville area rose more than 75 per cent in 2020 and a number of local agencies continue to work on a regional co-ordinated drug strategy, which is supposed to up and running some time in 2021.

