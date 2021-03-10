Brockville City Council passes 2021 budget

Brockville City Council passed its 2021 municipal budget on Tuesday night with a tax increase under one per cent.

After months of debate, the 0.73 per cent levy increase was approved by Council during its final budget meeting on Tuesday.

Mayor Jason Baker told Council he was please with the balance between the need to maintain city infrastructure and fiscal responsibility.

"This budget represents the third time we've been below a two per cent threshold, it's also the third time in a row we've been below the rate of inflation," Baker said, adding that despite the challenges of COVID-19, staff and the City were able to deliver for residents once again.

The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville also passed its budget for 2021 this week, holding the line with no increases in taxes or levies this year.

