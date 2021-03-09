Brockville City Council to vote on municipal budget Tuesday

Brockville City Council will meet on Tuesday night with plans to pass the final municipal budget for 2021.

A potential tax increase of 0.73 per cent is so far contained in the budget, pending council approval.

Brockville Mayor Jason Baker said if all goes according to plan, the budget will be fully approved at Tuesday's meeting.

"We think we are going to tie the bow and wrap this one up for the year," Baker said.

"We're looking forward to getting on with the business of running the city for another year, so this will be a big step, and hopefully conclude a successful budget season."

The proposed operating budget for the year is $21,858,274, pending Council approval, while the capital budget will total $4,400,825.

Tuesday's virtual meeting of council is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m.

