Brockville City Hall, Museum and Library to be closed during lockdown

The City of Brockville is making changes to municipal services in light of an impending province-wide lockdown, including closing City Hall to in-person visits.

With some closures already in place over the holidays, the City said starting Jan. 4 at 8 a.m., services at City Hall and Gord Watts Municipal Centre will be accessible by appointment only. Residents are asked to contact the department to make an appointment time.

The Memorial Centre Arena will be closed until further notice starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, while the The Rotary Ice Rink will also be closed until further notice starting Christmas Day at 10 p.m. Laurier Rink will also remain closed but The Laurier Toboggan Hill will be open for use as long as users are following public health guidelines.

The Brockville Museum will be closed to the public while the shutdown is in effect but virtual programming will continue through Janaury, while the The Brockville Public Library will offer curbside pickup Tuesdays through Saturdays starting on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

The Brockville Arts Centre will remain closed to the public until further notice.

City Transit will continue as scheduled, as will waste and recycling collection, save for the regular holiday schedule changes. Winter controls and sidewalk maintenance are also unaffected.

The City is asking residents to stay at home as much as possible during the lockdown to minimize transmission of COVID-19 as cases rise in the province.

"I am proud of the way that our community has worked together to prevent the coronavirus from taking hold here in Brockville and with supporting each other through this year," Brockville Mayor Jason Baker said in a news release.

"The threat is still present, and we are at a critical point in the Province and in our community. Everyone must continue to act together during this time to slow the spread of COVID-19."

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Brockville Memorial Centre will remain open during the holidays. Residents are asked to check their website for the latest holiday hours or to book an appointment.