Brockville could see warm March, April, May: Climatologist

As the Brockville area brushes off from this week's latest snowfall, warmer temperatures could be on the horizon for the next few months.

The region got off to a mild start to winter but February has offered up much more typical winter weather as we look ahead to spring.

David Phillips, Senior Climatologist with Environment Canada, said that spring weather could come early to the region this year, as forecast models so far show a warmer than usual March, April and May.

"It's not going to be muscle shirt and tank top weather in March but I think we are clearly seeing a warm up, more southerly air," Phillips said, adding the mild temperatures will be mixed with some rain in the near future. He said there will still be days of seasonably cold weather.

He said the warmer than usual temperatures could continue through May but didn't rule out more snow for the region before winter is said and done. Phillips said the area typically sees about 27 per cent of its total snowfall for the year after Feb. 22, which would mean about 11 days of snow left for the area.

