Brockville Council approves using provincial cash to lower possible tax increase

Brockville City Council voted Tuesday night to use provincial cash to lower a potential tax hike this year.

Councillors approved using over $1.3 million in COVID-19 'restart' funding from the province to lower an anticipated tax increase of roughly five per cent this year.

As of now, the potential increase would be just under one per cent but the budget still needs to be finalized and approved by Council, which is expected to happen in early March.