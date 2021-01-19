Brockville Council mulls 5 per cent tax increase at Tuesday meeting 

Brockville's 2021 budget will the topic of Tuesday's meeting of City Council as members consider a roughly five per cent tax increase for next year.

City staff had delayed a meeting earlier this month to study how the lockdown and stay at home order will affect the City's bottom line.

Brockville Mayor Jason Baker said Councillor will debate and discuss a staff recommendation that money from the province under its COVID-restart program be used to cover any potential tax hikes.

"If we do what staff is recommending and lets face it I can't imagine we won't, it really takes our tax increase to that five per cent back down to zero, or very close too," Baker said.

Tuesday's meeting gets underway virtually at 6 p.m. and the City has said the plan is have the budget passed by Council by March 9.