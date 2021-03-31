Brockville expecting dusting of snow overnight, more on Thursday

Brockville is set to welcome April with a fresh dusting of snow.

It's no April Fools joke, as the Brockville-area is expecting snowfall overnight Wednesday night into Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Between two and four centimetres is expected to fall around midnight and five more centimetres could fall on Thursday afternoon. The winds are also expected to be gusty, meaning blowing snow on area roads.

The high temperature is expected around 15 on Wednesday before dipping to -1 and plus 2 on Thursday and Friday.