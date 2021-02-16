Brockville General Hospital doing weekend surgeries to catch up on backlog

Brockville General Hospital has expanded its surgery capacity to try and catch up on a backlog of outstanding surgeries.

Nick Vlacholias, President and CEO of the hospital, said the hospital will open surgical wings this Saturday and the next six after that dedicated to cataract and joint replacement surgeries.

"They're scheduled elective surgeries," Vlachoias said. "We were trying to catch up, if you recall, the first three months of the pandemic significantly impacted our surgical wait times and this time our focus is to catch up."

Vlachoias says the goal is to complete more surgeries in 2021 than were completed in 2020.

Hospitals across the province have been dealing with a backlog of cancelled surgeries throughout 2020 and have been trying to catch up on the non-essential treatments. The province announced $741 million in September to help reduce the backlog of surgeries and build more capacity in provincial hospitals.