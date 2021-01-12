Brockville General Hospital freeing up ICU beds

Brockville General Hospital is making room to potentially accept COVID-19 patients from hotspots from across the province. '

The hospital has added more ICU beds and is also working with the areas long term care homes to transfer some eligible hospital patients to those particular homes to free up beds for the most serious patients.

The move comes as Ontario health calls on regions of the province that have low COVID-19 cases to be ready to help overwhelmed hospitals elsewhere as a record number of people remain in Ontario provincial hospitals.

Ontario has reported over 3000 news cases for the eighth straight day on Monday as the death toll from the virus hit 5000 in the province.

-From CFRA's Dave Phillips