Brockville General Hospital staff to get COVID-19 vaccinations this week

Some staff at Brockville General Hospital will begin to receive COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday.

Nicholas Vlacholias, President and CEO of the hospital, said it's good news for employees and for the larger community as more people become vaccinated.

"It's exceptional news," Vlacholias said on Monday.

"I think as we start rolling out through the stages and phases of the province's guidelines, it will be good for the public."

With vaccine supplies stabilizing, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has resumed its vaccinations and opened four clinics this week in Brockville, Kemptville, Almonte and Smiths Falls.

The vaccines will be given out based on a priority list from the province and the Health Unit said it will let the public know when they're eligible to get their shot through a publicity campaign.

