Brockville Hospital preparing for patients from COVID hotspots

Work continues to free up beds at Brockville General Hospital in preparation of COVID-19 patients from other areas being transferred to the area.

The province has asked for hospitals, including those in the Brockville-area, to clear 30 per cent of ICU capacity for transfer patients.

Kingston has so far received seven patients and Brockville has not seen any patient transfers, but hospital president and CEO Nick Vlacholias said hospital staff are making more space.

"We're looking at expediting some alternative level of care patients to long-term care just to free up capacity," Vlacholias said.

"Our plans are well laid out and we're just ready for the province if we need to be there."

The province announced 500 new surge capacity beds at a number of hospital across the province on Monday, including at Kingston General Hospital, to help ease capacity issues being experienced in some COVID-19 hotspots like Toronto and Peel Region.