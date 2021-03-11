Brockville man sought on arrest warrant for stolen car

Police have issued a warrant for a Brockville man wanted for a number of offences including theft of a motor vehicle.

Brockville Police said Alexander Nicholas Ubdegrove, 26, is wanted in connection for allegedly stealing a car, three counts of breach of probation and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information about Ubdegrove's whereabouts is asked to contact Brockville Police at 613-342-0127 ext. 0 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).