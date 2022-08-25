Brockville man struck with a weapon during an altercation

An altercation in Augusta Township between three men resulted in one of the men being stuck with a weapon. Ontario Provincial Police from Grenville County responded to a disturbance on August 20th around 1:00 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene, outside of a residence on Country Road 26.

The physical altercation occurred between all three of the men. An investigation by OPP indicated the victim was then struck with a weapon. The other two men were then arrested and charged. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The two men charged were both from Brockville. One man, 22-year-old Justin Height is facing multiple charges including;

· Assault with a weapon

· Assault Causing Bodily Harm

· Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The other man arrested, 18-year-old Caleb Dawson faces one charge of assault.

Both of the accused were released and are scheduled to appear in Brockville court at a later date.

With fles by CFRA's Connor Ray