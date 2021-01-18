Brockville Mayor asks residents to follow stay-at-home order

Brockville Mayor Jason Baker asks resident to continue to follow public health guidelines and limit their contacts as the area deals with a provincially-imposed stay-at-home order because of COVID-19.

Baker understands the new order from the province is confusing and his office has received a number of calls on the topic and said his best advice is to just limit contacts as much as possible.

"We're going to get our heads around it, we're going to get through it," Baker said.

"Were we 100 per cent prepared for this shutdown? No. But we're in it now and our job is to try and figure it out and do what's best."

The province has asked residents to only leave their homes for essential purposes like work, getting groceries and exercising.

Police have said they will not be doing roadside stops to check on essential trips and no proof is required if residents are pulled over.