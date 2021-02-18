Brockville municipal facilities to re-open Thursday

Brockville City Hall and The Memorial Centre are set to re-open on Thursday after a stay at home order ended in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark earlier this week.

The P&G Pavilion Rotary Rink, Brockville Public Library, The Brockville Museum and the Gord Watts Municipal Centre will also re-open to the public.

The City said in a statement that those looking to meet with City staff may require an appointment and screen, and residents are asked to contact the City directly ahead of time.

The Brockville Arts Centre and the Youth Arena will remain closed to the public until further notice.

COVID-19 protocols are in place at all municipal buildings and residents are asked to follow posted signage and continue to follow public health advice.