Brockville Museum remains open during red-zone restrictions

The Brockville Museum is reminding residents it remains open to the public despite red-zone restrictions on Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

The museum has been permitted to stay open but Victor Kaczkowski, Community Engagement Officer with the museum, said visits are being limited to one group at a time with a maximum of five people from the same household.

"They get the museum to themselves for an hour and you know what? People have loved that," he said.

"They take their time, they look around, they aren't worried about encountering any other people in any of the exhibit rooms so its worked really, really well."

Residents can book through the Brockville Arts Centre website or find more information on the Museum's website.

