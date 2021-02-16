Brockville Police administer naloxone to man in distress, reverse overdose

Brockville Police officers ended up reviving a man from a fentanyl overdose after responding to a call on Pearl Street late last week.

The force said officers responded to a report of a body on the floor of a business last Friday morning and immediately administered nalaxone to the man. The man was then taken to Brockville General Hospital by paramedics and was later released from hospital by medical staff.

The man is believed to have used fentanyl shortly before the overdose and police are reminding people of the dangers of opioid use. They offer several tips from the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit:

Be Aware and Use Safely - There has been an increase of drug overdoses in the area.

If you are going to use, don't use alone.

Don't mix drugs.

Use a small amount and test your drug first. If you are trying a new drug or haven't used in 3 or more days use a small amount first.

Know the signs of an overdose.

Get a Naloxone Kit.

CALL 911 - All overdoses are a medical emergency.

The are has seen an uptick in overdoses over the course of the last year and the Health Unit has been urging users to take extra precautions.