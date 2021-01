Brockville Police are investigating after hundreds of dollars of tools were stolen from a shed on James Street West.

It's believed to have happened sometime Sunday night into Monday morning, according to police, who said those responsible cut the lock and took over $500 worth of tools.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).