Brockville Police look for pickup truck stolen from parking lot

Police are on the hunt for a pickup truck reported stolen from the parking lot of the Brockville Walmart.

Brockville Police said officers were called last Thursday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. after the black 2019 F-350 King Ranch edition truck was stolen while its owner was shopping.

Police said the truck has the Ontario license plate AZ65982 and also has a small unicorn sticker on the right side of the tailgate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockville Police.