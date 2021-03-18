Brockville police respond to multiple overdoses

Brockville Police are again warning the public of toxic drugs circulating in the area after two overdose calls on Tuesday alone and a third person who needed to be hospitalized.

Police said officers responded to the John Street and King Street around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for a possible sudden death call.

Police said three people were found on scene including a 25-year-old man who had overdosed on fentanyl but had been revived by the use of the drug naloxone. The man was taken to Brockville General Hospital for treatment and a 21-year-old woman was also taken to hospital after using the fentanyl.

Later in the day, around 10:30 p.m., police said officers were called to a George Street residence where a 50-year-old man had overdosed and was administered naloxone. He regained consciousness but refused to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are re-issuing a recent warning by the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit that warns a "dangerously toxic substance supply" remains in the area and drug users are at-risk.

The Health Unit also said naloxone may not be as effective in reversing overdoses because of the contamination of substances with other drugs like benzodiazepines, better known as xanax.

Police said in a statement that "all overdoses are a medical emergency and calling 911 remains the most important step in saving someone's life."

Anyone who suspects or witnesses an overdose should call 911, according to police, who also offered other safe practices to protect users.

Calling 911 in the event of an overdose

Carry a naloxone kit

Avoid mixing substances

Use a small test dose first

Do not use alone (maintain COVID-19 precautions)

Harm reduction supplies (single use equipment, naloxone and drug checking test strips)

Police said access to services and referrals will continue to be offered throughout Leeds, Grenville and Lanark during the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on resources and drug safety can be found on the Health Unit's website.