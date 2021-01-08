Brockville Police seek fraud suspect

Brockville Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of fraud.

Police said on Nov. 4, a man entered the TD Bank on Parkedale Ave. and attempted to open a bank account using false information. Staff at TD became suspicious as they discovered that the man was using someone else's identification.

The man left the area before police could arrive and the force has released photos of the man in the hopes of identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cst. Dustin Lafontaine at 613-342-0127 ext. 6098 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).