Brockville Police seek woman missing since Tuesday

Brockville Police are asking the public for help locating a local woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

Police said Rebecca Neilson, 46, was last seen leaving a residence in the central area of Brockville on Tuesday morning.

She's also known to use the name 'Becky' and is described as roughly 5'5 tall and 125 lbs with blue eyes and shoulder length blonde hair. Police said she also has several ear piercings and may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockville Police at 1-613-342-0127.