Brockville police warn drivers to lock doors in downtown core 

Brockville Police are warning residents to lock their vehicle doors after a number of recent reports of cars being entered downtown. 

Police said several reports have been made recently of vehicles being entered in the downtown core and are asking residents to take steps to protect themselves. 

"We are encouraging residents to keep their vehicles locked and contact the service of any suspicious observations," the force said in a news release. 
 